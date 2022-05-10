Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €78.13

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($82.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.98 ($1.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.79 ($41.88). The stock had a trading volume of 273,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($42.97) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($73.22).

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

