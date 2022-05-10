Analysts Set InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Target Price at $10.03

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410. InPost has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.