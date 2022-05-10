Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $44.20

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

