Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$14.41

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$11.44. 716,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

