Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 107,697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 926.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,697 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

