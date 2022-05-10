Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,116 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after buying an additional 1,123,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 1,244,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,342,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

