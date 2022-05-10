Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. 293,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.