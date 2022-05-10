Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,050. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

