Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.92. 144,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,753. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.07 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.