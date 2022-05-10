Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,609,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.79. 6,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,178. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

