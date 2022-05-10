Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,022 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. 101,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,700. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

