Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 242.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $439.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.