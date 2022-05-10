Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

AND opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.86. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$34.53 and a twelve month high of C$55.84.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$133.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

