Anne Mehlman Buys 2,600 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 2,801,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

