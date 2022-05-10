APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.89

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 34271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $156,000.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
