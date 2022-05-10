APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.89

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 34271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get APi Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.