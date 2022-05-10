AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $99.75

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.75, but opened at $95.14. AppFolio shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 2,742 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.36.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

