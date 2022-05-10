Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 842,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,030,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

AMAT stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. 343,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

