Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 499,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The company has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.