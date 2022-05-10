Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 2,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,796. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

