Apron Network One Day Volume Reaches $206,919.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $333,044.34 and $206,919.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

