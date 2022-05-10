Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

APTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 820,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,062. The company has a market cap of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

