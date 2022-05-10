ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.73.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$19.60. The company has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.