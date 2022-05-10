Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LFG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,018. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 36.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

