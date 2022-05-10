Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after acquiring an additional 490,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. 240,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,900. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,211 shares of company stock worth $11,916,363. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

