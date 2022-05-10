ArGoApp Hits 1-Day Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00530053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00099327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.04 or 2.02580365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

