Arianee Achieves Market Cap of $15.59 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Arianee has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $39,091.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

