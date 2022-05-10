Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08-0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,130. The company has a market cap of $567.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.