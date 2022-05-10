ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.26% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

