ASTA Market Capitalization Achieves $10.52 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ASTA coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASTA has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,349.87 or 1.99223673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,000,000 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

ASTA Coin Trading

