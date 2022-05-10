Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

