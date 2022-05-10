Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 73,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.