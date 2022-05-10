ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $254,299.79 and approximately $71.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00257990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017470 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.