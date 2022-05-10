AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. AutoCanada has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

