Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $292.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 363,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $183.77. 47,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

