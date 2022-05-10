Automata Network Market Capitalization Reaches $39.81 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $39.81 million and $10.50 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

