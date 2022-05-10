Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,902. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

