Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 146,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.67. 23,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

