AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 5.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO traded down $48.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,951.66. The stock had a trading volume of 172,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,030.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.25.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

