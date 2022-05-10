AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2,338.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,411,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

NYSE AZO traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,967.54. 4,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,030.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,968.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

