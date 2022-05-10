Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will post $208.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.69 million and the highest is $209.90 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $186.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $842.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.10 million to $843.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $888.82 million, with estimates ranging from $886.50 million to $890.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 312,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

