Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.815-$2.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 4,794,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,905. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BWS Financial cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.