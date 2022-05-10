Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

AVY stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.81. 12,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,703. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

