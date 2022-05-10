Aviva PLC Acquires 169,055 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Trimble worth $50,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 66,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trimble stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

