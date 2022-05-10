Aviva PLC Buys 416,476 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416,476 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of American Tower worth $231,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

