Aviva PLC Has $37.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 311,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

