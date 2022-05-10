Aviva PLC Has $47.90 Million Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219,116 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Qiagen worth $47,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

QGEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

