Aviva PLC Has $48.49 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $89.64. 284,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,736,180. The company has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

