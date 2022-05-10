Aviva PLC Sells 55 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

ANTM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

