Aviva PLC Sells 7,612 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $57,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.49. 48,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

