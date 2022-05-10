Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 97,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,996. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.